High School Kicker Bounces Ball Off Referee's Head and Through the Uprights
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Attacking a referee is horrible. Hitting a referee accidentally is funny. The intent behind violence directly influences how you’re supposed to feel about it. If you punch someone in the groin, you should be suspended. If you do it with a Wiffle bat, you should win $10,000 from Bob Sagat. This high school kicker hitting a referee in the head with an extra point attempt is accidental and hilarious. Plus the ball ended up going through the uprights. Talk about having your cake and eating it too.