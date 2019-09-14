High School Football Players Target Referee After Bad Calls, Blindside Him By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 14 2019

This appalling video comes from San Antonio, Texas, where you can see a couple safeties from John Jay high school targeting a referee after he made what they perceived to be bad calls. [Also, two of their teammates were ejected right before this play.] The first safety drills the referee from behind, and after he goes down, another player lowers the boom with his helmet.

Both players were ejected. “I’ve coached 14 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Marble Falls coach Matt Green told the Express-News. [Video via San Antonio Express-News]





