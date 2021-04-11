The Big Lead
Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Bowed to the Course After Masters Win

Ryan Phillips
Apr 11, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT
Shota Hayafuji bows to the course after Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters on Sunday, becoming Japan's first male major champion, as well as the first Asian-born Masters champion. After Matsuyama rolled in a bogey put on 18 to secure the win, his caddie, Shota Hayafuji returned the pin, then took off his hat and bowed to the course. It was quite a moment.

Here's a look at the video:

That's just a very cool moment.

Here's a still:

Matsuyama was brilliant over the weekend, shooting a 7-under, 65 on Saturday, then getting to 13-under and a big lead midway through Sunday's round. He stumbled a bit down the stretch, going 3-over on the final four holes, but he had such a solid lead he could afford to bogey a few holes. In the end he finished at 10-under with a one-shot win over Will Zalatoris.

In fact, Matsuyama was so good this weekend, he made the final round of the Masters pretty boring. We're sure Hayafuji was a big part of the win.

