Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Bowed to the Course After Masters Win
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters on Sunday, becoming Japan's first male major champion, as well as the first Asian-born Masters champion. After Matsuyama rolled in a bogey put on 18 to secure the win, his caddie, Shota Hayafuji returned the pin, then took off his hat and bowed to the course. It was quite a moment.
Here's a look at the video:
That's just a very cool moment.
Here's a still:
Matsuyama was brilliant over the weekend, shooting a 7-under, 65 on Saturday, then getting to 13-under and a big lead midway through Sunday's round. He stumbled a bit down the stretch, going 3-over on the final four holes, but he had such a solid lead he could afford to bogey a few holes. In the end he finished at 10-under with a one-shot win over Will Zalatoris.
In fact, Matsuyama was so good this weekend, he made the final round of the Masters pretty boring. We're sure Hayafuji was a big part of the win.