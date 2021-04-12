Hideki Matsuyama and His Green Jacket Flew Home Commercial on Monday Morning
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win the Masters tournament on Sunday. On Monday he left Georgia with multiple fans spotting him at the Atlanta airport, carrying a new green jacket he had just picked up on his trip.
Such is life for the new Masters champion. Especially if he continues to carry around the jacket without a garment bag. Until the fashion world normalizes green jackets, Masters champions will always stick out like sore thumbs.
Undoubtedly, Matsuyama will have the longest trip home of any Masters champion before him so you have to wonder if he'll purchase a seat for the jacket or just hang it in the airplane's closet. Just imagine your blazer hanging next to Hideki Matsuyama's green jacket. Your other garments would never hear the end of it.