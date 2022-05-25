Herschel Walker on Gun Laws: 'What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff'
By Stephen Douglas
Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. It is incredible that he's even still in the race at this point, but he's famous so he's a viable candidate despite... everything. Here's Walker at an event in Atlanta tonight, hours after an 18-year old murdered 18 elementary school children and a teacher, asked if there should be new gun laws. Walker's response fails to even include the emptiest of platitudes.
"What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff."
When thoughts and prayers don't work, take a look at the everything and stuff.
Anyway, here's Steve Kerr sharing his thoughts on the situation.