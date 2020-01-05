Here's What Dave Portnoy Purchased After the Patriots Lost to the Titans By William Pitts | Jan 05 2020 Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy at a Patriots game earlier this year. | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy did not take the New England Patriots' loss in the AFC Wild Card Game very well.

Minutes after the Tennessee Titans knocked the Patriots out of the NFL playoffs, Portnoy posted this sad recollection of New England's underwhelming season on Twitter.

Emergency Press Conference - Patriots Lose. Don’t Tweet at Me Cause I’m Not Going on Social Media Till March Madness pic.twitter.com/c6Ui9C7Td2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 5, 2020

"The team wasn't built to win the Super Bowl this year," said Portnoy. "Clearly losing to the Dolphins...that was a red flag."

Seven minutes later, he posted a video of himself scanning several junk food items past a supermarket self-checkout counter, with only the hashtag "#sad" as the message.

For those curious, here's what he purchased.

1. Six boxes of Reduced Fat Cheez-its ($3.39 each)

2. Bag of Peanut M&Ms ($1.59)

3. Bag of Pepperidge Farm Geneva cookies ($3.89)

4. Bag of Pepperidge Farm Brussels cookies ($3.89)

5. Breyer's Oreo Ice Cream ($6.59)

6. Bag of Pirate's Booty Puffs ($4.19)

With tax, that's $44.02 worth of junk food to get over a painful playoff loss. If we really don't see him until March Madness, he may end up a shirt size larger than he is today.