Here's Mattress Mack Screaming 'F--- You' at Phillies Fans After the Astros Lost Game 3
Jim McIngvale, a.k.a., Mattress Mack, was in attendance for Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and his hometown Houston Astros. The gambler and furniture king has $10 million riding on the Astros winning the series at 7.5-to-1. After the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the series he got into it with some of the home fans while leaving the stadium, at one point stopping to scream "f--- you" four times.
Mattress Mack then tweeted a Bible verse this morning as the clip went viral.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Mattress Mack was defending the honor of Jose Altuve in that clip.
“We were walking out and some drunk old man said to pull the jerseys off the Astros and show their buzzers. And then he said, 'Jose Altuve will never make the Hall of Fame because he is the biggest cheater ever,' and that's when I lost it."
What an incredible collection of words to respond to with multiple F-U-bombs.