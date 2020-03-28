Here's a Full Baseball Game That Was Played Yesterday
By Kyle Koster | Mar 28 2020
South Korea has done an incredible job at reducing the impact of COVID-19 within its borders and, as a result, reasonably safe conditions exist to play sports. The Lotte Giants, members of the Korean Baseball Organization, took the field Friday night for an intrasquad scrimmage.
Many of the players wore protective masks on the field.
But hey, it was baseball. Happening somewhere in the globe. A ray of spring light in an otherwise dark reality. In the interest of giving people 100 minutes of consecutive genuinely real suspense, I won't spoil any details of the game, which is embedded below.
It may not be the worst idea to bone up on KBO rosters. It could be all we have this summer.