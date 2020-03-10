The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Here are the CBS/Turner NCAA Tournament Broadcast Teams

By The Big Lead | Mar 10 2020

NCAA Tournament announcing teams. | Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced broadcasting teams for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Some of the notable changes:


-Dwyane Wade is joining studio coverage from Atlanta for the Final Four.

Wally Szczerbiak is moving to a game analyst role.


-Adam Zucker is hosting the Atlanta studio show for the first weekend of action.


-Lauren Shehadi is working as a game reporter through the Round of 32

-Adam Lefkoe is joining televised coverage and will provide game updates from New York.

Here are the announcing teams:

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery , Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson (Regional and Final Four)

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce (Regional)

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl (Regional)

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson (Regional)

Brad Nessler / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Wally Szczerbiak // Lisa Byington

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lauren Shehadi

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen