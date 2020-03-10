Here are the CBS/Turner NCAA Tournament Broadcast Teams
By The Big Lead | Mar 10 2020
CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced broadcasting teams for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Some of the notable changes:
-Dwyane Wade is joining studio coverage from Atlanta for the Final Four.
Wally Szczerbiak is moving to a game analyst role.
-Adam Zucker is hosting the Atlanta studio show for the first weekend of action.
-Lauren Shehadi is working as a game reporter through the Round of 32
-Adam Lefkoe is joining televised coverage and will provide game updates from New York.
Here are the announcing teams:
Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery , Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson (Regional and Final Four)
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce (Regional)
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl (Regional)
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson (Regional)
Brad Nessler / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Wally Szczerbiak // Lisa Byington
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lauren Shehadi
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen