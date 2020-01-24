The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Here Are Some Nice Pictures of Bill Vinovich, Who Will Referee Super Bowl LIV

By Kyle Koster | Jan 24 2020

Bill Vinovich
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Bill Vinovich has earned the honor of referring Super Bowl LIV. It's the second big game for him, having previously worked Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Vinovich is a veteran official working his second stretch in the NFL (he worked games between 2001-2006 and returned to the league in 2012.

His most memorable on-field moment was serving as the referee in last year's NFC Championship Game, which was decided by a controversial no call on a clear pass interference penalty.

But here at The Big Lead, we don't dwell on the negative. We support officials who try their best. Surely Vinovich and his crew will do a great job in Miami.

Here are some nice pictures of him in action, if you're into that kind of thing.

Bill Vinovich
Bill Vinovich adjusts his hat before getting to work. | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Bill Vinovich
Bill Vinovich calling a personal foul. | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bill Vinovich getting some feedback.
Bill Vinovich getting some feedback. | Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Bill Vinovich
Bill Vinovich uses technology. | Bob Levey/Getty Images
Bill Vinovich
Bill Vinovich officiating basketball. Yeah, he did that too. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Bill Vinovich
Oh, didn't see you there. | George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Colin Kaepernick, Bill Vinovich
Hmmm. Interesting. | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Gary Cavaletto, Bruce Stritesky, Mark Perlman, Bill Vinovich, Phil McKinnely, Greg Meyer, James Coleman
Bill Vinovich understands the value of teamwork. | Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Good luck out there, Bill.