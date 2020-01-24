Here Are Some Nice Pictures of Bill Vinovich, Who Will Referee Super Bowl LIV
By Kyle Koster | Jan 24 2020
Bill Vinovich has earned the honor of referring Super Bowl LIV. It's the second big game for him, having previously worked Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Vinovich is a veteran official working his second stretch in the NFL (he worked games between 2001-2006 and returned to the league in 2012.
His most memorable on-field moment was serving as the referee in last year's NFC Championship Game, which was decided by a controversial no call on a clear pass interference penalty.
But here at The Big Lead, we don't dwell on the negative. We support officials who try their best. Surely Vinovich and his crew will do a great job in Miami.
Here are some nice pictures of him in action, if you're into that kind of thing.
Good luck out there, Bill.