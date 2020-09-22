Here Are Some Free Ideas For Future WWE Wines
By Kyle Koster, Stephen Douglas | Sep 22 2020
What do you think of when you think about wine? France? Grapes? That nice, warm feeling rushing over you while you take in the beauty of Napa Valley as you desperately try to save your marriage? Slapping a Franzia bag back in college before all life's troubles caught up with you?
Or is it performative wrestling at the highest level? For those in the last camp, your ship has arrived via WWE Wines. UNDERTAKER 2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON and ULTIMATE WARRIOR 2019 ZINFANDEL are two of the debut varietals, and surely more are on the horizon. Or waiting to be lowered from the rafters.
We here at The Big Lead took it upon ourselves to help in this emerging new sector. The possibilities, flavor-wise, are endless. Some future, already-tied-in ideas to consider:
The Decantertaker
Merlowen Hart
Macho Man Randy Sauvignon
Malbecky Lynch
Roseandre the Giant
Dwayne the Roquefort Pairing
Alberto Zinfandel RIo
Chiantito Santana
Madeirandy Orton
Sherreddy Guerrero
Petite Sirahltimate Warrior
Bret the Snift Man Hart
Room-Temperature Red Steve Austin
Delish Stratus
Jesse The Full-Bodied Flavor
Or not. People like drinking anyway. They don't necessarily need to be dazzled with puns.