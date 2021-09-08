Tyler Herro Looks Jacked In New Instagram Picture
By Stephen Douglas
NBA training camp is just a few weeks away which means that offseason muscle watch is in full swing. The latest player to come across the Jacked Radar is Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who posted a new picture of himself in the lab late Tuesday night.
Man, would you look at that television in the background? That thing is huge. Especially when you contrast it with the size of the stand it's attached to. How is that thing not too top-heavy?
Anyway, Tyler Herro. Very strong now. Muscles for days. The Heat Culture answer to muscular Jayson Tatum. The rest of the NBA is officially on notice. Yada, yada, yada.