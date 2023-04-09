Udonis Haslem Given Rocking Chair in Honor of His Final Game With Miami Heat
It felt like it would never happen, but Udonis Haslem's illustrious NBA career is finally coming to a close. The 42-year-old Miami Heat lifer announced this would be his last season before the games began, and on Easter Sunday played his final regular-season game in Miami. Given that the Heat are already locked into the play-in tournament the Sunday game did not matter and thus they were able to give Haslem all the pomp and circumstance they desired.
This included gifting Haslem a rocking chair on the court before the game, which is undeniably hilarious.
To make it all better, Haslem was quickly subbed in early in the first quarter and pulled down a rebound before drilling a three. A rocking chair or a fountain of youth? Who's to say, really.
The Heat bench will look a lot weirder without Haslem sitting at the end of it after all these years. An appropriate send-off.