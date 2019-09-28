Miami Heat Agree to Contract Extension With Erik Spoelstra By Liam McKeone | Sep 28 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Heat are beginning a new era of Miami basketball this year after trading for Jimmy Butler in the wake of Dwyane Wade's retirement. The man in charge will be around to see it through. Adrian Wojnarowski reports the franchise has agreed to a long-term extension with head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Story filed: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has agreed to a long-term contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. Spoelstra, who had one year left on deal, quietly negotiated extension that's been finalized on the eve of his 12th season as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2019

Spoelstra is widely considered one of the best coaches in the NBA despite the Heat's relative lack of success in the years following the dissolution of the original Big Three. He's been head coach of the Heat since 2008, and oversaw the team's four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Since then, Miami has been in a rebuild of sorts. They haven't completely bottomed out, but haven't been able to land the ever-elusive superstar via draft or trade. They brought in Butler to be that guy, and ensured the long-term stability of the team with Spoelstra's extension. It's his job to lose at this point, and Heat fans couldn't be happier.