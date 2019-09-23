Miami Heat Still Interested in Trading For Chris Paul By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 23 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Like a good neighbor, Chris Paul might still be there for the Miami Heat.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, mutual interest remains between the Heat and the nine-time All-Star. Paul, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets before being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer as part of the Russell Westbrook trade.

In Charania's report, he remarks that Miami and Oklahoma City tried to come to an exchange earlier this offseason, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement. Thus, it appears that Paul is set to be the depleted Thunder's star attraction as each squad prepares to enter training camp.

Charania also notes that Paul has three years and $124 million left on a four-year, $160 million extension he signed with Houston in 2018. Miami is currently trying to work out some cap issues after adding Jimmy Butler on a four-year, $140 million deal via a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that Paul was seen working out with current Heat guard Dion Waiters in a video shared by Miami-based gym owner David Alexander. Waiters spent two seasons in Oklahoma City before joining Miami in 2016.

CP3 and Dion Waiters putting in work ??



(IG: dzandertraining) pic.twitter.com/BWtP57Xk8E — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 21, 2019

Miami lost another popular guard who repped the number 3, Dwyane Wade, to retirement earlier this offseason. In addition to Waiters and Butler, current guards on the Heat roster include Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro. They'll commence their preseason on October 8 against San Antonio.