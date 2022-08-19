Roundup: HBO Max Makes Cuts; Alison Brie Discusses Marriage, Baker Mayfield to Start for Panthers
Ex-Trump Org CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion ... Mitch McConnell isn't confident GOP can take back the Senate ... Alison Brie reveals secret to happy marriage ... Judge could unseal Trump search affidavit ... Stocks inched higher on Thursday ... Brian Stelter to depart CNN ... HBO Max is purging more than 50 titles from its service this week ... Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games by NFL ... Big Ten lands biggest TV deal in college sports ... Mercenaries are assisting struggling Russian forces in Ukraine ... Todd Bowles doesn't know when Tom Brady will be back ... Baker Mayfield to be named Panthers starter ... Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey ... Florida International linebacker Luke Knox dies at 22 ... Two Lakers trade ideas outside of Kyrie Irving ... Fernando Tatis Jr. met with A.J. Preller for first time after suspension ...
