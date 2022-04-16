Roundup: Hawks, Pelicans Make NBA Playoffs; Coachella Kicks Off; Colts Sign Stephon Gilmore
South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair ... Russia vows fresh strikes on Kyiv ... Russia warns U.S. against further arming Ukraine ... Stocks fell on Thursday as rollercoaster continues ... Twitter adopts "poison pill" to stymie Elon Musk's hostile takeover ... Many Broadway theaters dropping vaccine checks ... New "Fantastic Beasts" movie opens soft ... Live updates from Coachella ... Phoebe Bridgers rocked Coachella ... Josh Brolin was almost Batman ... Review of "Anatomy of a Scandal" ... Colts sign Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal ... Byron Buxton left Twins game with apparent injury ... Andre Curbelo transferred to St. John's ... The Pelicans are in the playoffs after beating the Clippers ... Trae Young and the Hawks punch ticket by beating Cavs ...
Highlights of the crazy Pelicans-Clippers play-in game.
Hey, Bambi, replace your divots and rake the bunker.
Sean Evans answered Hot Ones fan questions.
What the hell was Joe Maddon thinking?
The Weeknd -- "Out of Time"