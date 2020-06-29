Hasheem Thabeet Will Play in TBT Tournament
By Ben Stinar | Jun 29 2020
Former NBA No. 2 overall draft pick Hasheem Thabeet will play in the TBT (The Basketball Tournament), his agent Jerry Dianis told The Big Lead.
Thabeet, a 7'3" athletic center, has played seven years in the NBA, most notably with the Memphis Grizzlies, while also having stints with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
At 33-years-old, the former UCONN star remains in shape and is still attempting an NBA comeback. This past season he was drafted in the first round by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA's G-League. While Thabeet played limited time, his per 36-minute stats were 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.
"Hasheem is playing in the TBT because he is in great shape and wants to play. He can immediately impact a game with rim protection and finishing at the rim," Dianis said. "Hasheem will use this to showcase for NBA teams, during the restart, which is fluid, that he is ready now."
The TBT tournament is a 24-team tournament that is single elimination and has a grand prize of $1 million. All of the tournament games will be broadcast on ESPN starting July 4th and ending July 14th.
Thabeet will be a member of the Playing For Jimmy V (V Foundation) team.