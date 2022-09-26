Harry Styles Has as Many Banners as the Knicks in Madison Square Garden This Century
Harry Styles completed a 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden last week. To celebrate the 15 sold out shows they raised a banner to commemorate the accomplishment. He is just the third artist to have a banner hanging in MSG, joining Billy Joel and Phish. He's also technically joining the New York Knicks who have been playing in Madison Square Garden since 1968, but have only raised one banner this century. The same number as Styles.
The Knicks won the Atlantic Division in the 2012-2013 season. Styles was born in February 1994, which means that the Knicks have technically raised more banners than Styles in MSG since Styles was born; the Knicks also won the Eastern Conference in 1994 and 1999.
Over the last decade though, MSG is as much Harry Styles' house as the place the Knicks play. All that's left is for Styles to record a song called, "Bing Bong."