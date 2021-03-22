Harris Faulkner Falsely Announces Alejandro Mayorkas' Resignation While Speaking With Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has emerged from the woodwork over the last few weeks in the form of media appearances and announcing that he is creating a new social media platform, coming soon. He was on FOX News this morning with Harris Faulkner.
Faulkner made an error in the midst of this interview that will require some examination. She announced to Trump and FOX News viewers that Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned. Ten seconds later, she apologized and said "that has not happened."
Mayorkas has not resigned. He was most recently in front of press yesterday discussing the situation at the U.S./Mexico border.
“The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment," a Fox News spokesperson told The Big Lead. "We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview."