Harold Reynolds Mistaken For Joe Morgan at The Cheesecake Factory
Harold Reynolds and Joe Morgan are both second basemen of note. Only one of them dipped across the street from the Winter Meetings yesterday to enjoy a meal and watch some World Cup soccer at The Cheesecake Factory. And only one of them was kinda-sorta recognized by an overzealous fan who sidled up next to him at the bar to have the time of his life and then insist upon paying for the middle infielder's meal.
That was Reynolds, who stopped by The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey — an expertly named podcast — to recount the tale today, complete with a wonderful kicker only made possible by a very confused individual and the magical nature of a restaurant with nearly as many menu items (250) as Reynolds has career stolen bases.
Reynolds recounted the fan's enthusiasm and his good fortune to "get to buy lunch for Joe Morgan." And how he didn't have the heart to inform him that there was a case of mistaken identity. That's for someone else to break.
I don't know what it is about The Cheesecake Factory. I once saw a buddy who couldn't pay his own rent insist on buying dinner for a Detroit Tigers catcher/third baseman. To this day it remains one of the more perplexing financial decisions to play out in my company and that includes this whole crypto craze. It is a place to see and be seen, even if the people there think you're someone else.