Harold Reynolds and Mark DeRosa Argued About the Controversial Call, Both Were Right By Kyle Koster | Oct 30 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sam Holbrook was within his rights as an umpire to call Trea Turner out at first base in the seventh inning. Had he chosen to swallow his whistle, there wouldn't have been as nearly the level of commotion. Both of these things can be correct.

The controversial call ended up not mattering to the bottom line as Anthony Rendon ensured a comfortable Nationals' victory by driving in four runs after the questionable play. We should all be thankful for that because the discourse this morning would have been absolutely unbearable had it turned out otherwise.

Simply put, a lot of people said things online in the heat of the moment that weren't entirely helpful or grounded in reality. And that tends to happen on Twitter. It took a long time to get to a clear-minded and sober place. But MLB Tonight got there in a segment with Harold Reynolds and Mark DeRosa. And it's a perfect distillation of everything that was going on around the bag.

One of the most talked about plays of Game 6.



Harold and @markdero7 break down the play at 1st on the field at Minute Maid.#MLBTonight | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/alKxIKN9M3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 30, 2019

Reynolds points out that, yes, by the letter of the law, Turner put himself in a situation to be called out there by failing to get in the designated lane. DeRosa, speaking for common sense, laments how the law is flawed and should be addressed. Both these things can be true. In fact, they are true.

That's it. That's the end. There you have it. End of discussion. There's freaking Game 7 tonight with Max Scherzer attempting to pull a Willis Reed. Let's go.