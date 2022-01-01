Roundup: Happy New Year!; Alabama Dominated Cincinnati; Georgia Blew Out Michigan
Photos from New Year's celebrations around the world ... Betty White died at 99 ... Joe Biden threatens Vladimir Putin with "severe" sanctions over Ukraine ... Colorado wildfires are still a threat despite snow ... 1,000 homes have already been destroyed by the fires ... U.S. reports 500,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day ... S&P 500 gained 27 percent in 2021 ... Stocks closed out a banner year ... Gambling soared to new heights in 2021 ... Denis O'Dell died at 98 ... Alabama dominated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl ... Georgia blew out Michigan in the Orange Bowl ... Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 ... Lakers traded Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers ... Celtics legend Sam Jones died at 88 ... Real Madrid wants Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland ...
