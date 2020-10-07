'Happy Gilmore' Inspired Bryson DeChambeau to Become Golf's Longest Hitter
By Kyle Koster | Oct 07 2020
Bryson DeChambeau is a long-range bomber who will stop at nothing until he actually bounces a drive off the moon. Or figures out how to live forever. Or is 93 percent protein shake. Or finds the space-time loophole required to jump realities like in Source Code.
Golf's biggest and bulkiest analytics beef boy has unlocked a new level of play, culminating in a U.S. Open victory. He'll have a chance to build on that success at this weekend's Shriners Hospitals for
Children Open. There, he was asked about which part of his complicated process and transformation he enjoys the most.
"Driver," DeChambeau said. "I think it's the most fun. You know, I watched Happy Gilmore a little while ago and just re-inspired me to try and hit it as far as possible."
It is unclear when this happened. If it before all the lactic acid buildup, then, wow. What a twist. One that's basically been hiding in plain sight this whole time.
They say art imitates life. But the opposite is true. It's a cycle, man. You ever think about that?