Roundup: Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged to Jake Funk; Adam Schiff Running For Senate; Mikaela Shiffrin Keeps Winning
Adam Schiff is running for Senate ... Five Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death ... U.S. labels Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization ... Stocks jumped after strong GDP report ... Will Aaron Rodgers follow Nathaniel Hackett to the Jets? ... Battered BuzzFeed shares rally after report of multi-million dollar Meta deal ... The Bachelor-professional sports love connections remain strong ... Pamela Anderson's media tour continues ... Brace yourself for the eventual Stephen A. Smith-Skip Bayless reunion ... Adam Scott revealed an awkward moment from "Boy Meets World" appearance ... "The Recruit" renewed for Season 2 at Netflix ... "Avatar 2" is now the fifth-biggest movie ever ... Earnie Stewart leaving U.S. Soccer ... Nets making Seth Curry, Joe Harris available ... Cowboys moving on from six assistant coaches ... Mikaela Shiffrin keeps on winning ...
Mikaela Shiffrin is finding joy again [USA Today]
Why did Anthony Kim walk away from golf? [New York Times]
DeMeco Ryans has a defense built like him [Sports Illustrated]
How to respect a mummy [Defector]
Why San Diego State is set for Pac-12 expansion [CBS Sports]
AEW ratings need a CM Punk boost [The Big Lead]
Anna Kendrick braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Trailer for the Party Down reunion series is out.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Get to Know Me.
The Rolling Stones -- "Moonlight Mile"