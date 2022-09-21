Hang On, I Have to Take This
Aaron Judge's quest to smash home run records means it's time to fire up the debate over who deserves to profit from these historic baseballs. Should it be the lucky fans who could use the money? Spoiler alert: yes! The Score's NFL insider and NBA analyst Jordan Schultz also swings by to talk about his new role and the life of a newsbreaker. Finally, Kyle and Liam apologize for some bad gambling picks by offering more bad gambling picks. All that, and some long-simmering thoughts on the Amazon Thursday Night Football experience.