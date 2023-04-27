Roundup: Halsey Is Single; Bob Odenkirk Joins Cast of 'The Bear'; The Heat Finished Off the Bucks
Disney is suing Ron DeSantis ... DeSantis will announce presidential run in May ... House GOP passes bill to raise debt ceiling, it's DOA in the Senate ... Rapper Pras Michel found guilty in international fraud trial ... Stock futures rose heading into Thursday ... Meta's revenue went up for the first time in nearly a year ... Elizabeth Holmes' surrender to prison delayed ... New power plant rules could give carbon capture a boost ... Halsey and Alev Aydin broke up ... Kenneth Branagh on "A Haunting in Venice" ... Bob Odenkirk joins Season 2 of "The Bear" ... The guy who interviewed John Mulaney for GQ is talking ... Shea Serrano inked TV deal with Amazon Studios ... Jimmy Butler and the Heat bounced the Bucks from the playoffs ... Colorado keeps losing transfers ...
Jimmy Butler looked like a superstar in the first round [CBS Sports]
How Guardians of the Galaxy rescued James Gunn's career [The Hollywood Reporter]
Marc Lasry discusses the decision to sell his share of the Milwaukee Bucks [GQ]
Elon Musk's blue check disaster is getting worse [Vox]
Don't blow up the Clippers [The Ringer]
Aaron Rodgers had a weird first day with the Jets [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Grizzlies' blowout win over the Lakers in Game 5.
The eighth-seeded Heat finished their upset win over the Bucks in the first-round, 4-1.
Black Mirror is returning in June.
Ben Folds -- "Exhausting Lover"