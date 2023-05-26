Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld on 'Spider-Verse' Sequel; Celtics Force Game 6; Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery
Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for Jan. 6 ... Pennsylvania cracks down on Shell plant ... Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago a day before feds visited ... Ukraine set to get F-16 fighter jets ... Improved weather suggests fighting season has begun in Ukraine ... White House, GOP close in on deal to raise debt limit ... America's travel resurgence is finally here ... Marvel delays "Thunderbolts" due to WGA strike ... Hailee Steinfeld discusses "Spider-Verse" sequel ... "Kill Bill" will get remastered 4K edition ... Celtics beat Heat, force Game 6 ... Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will win Eastern Conference Finals ... Owners may vote on A's move in June ... Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery after signing with Raiders ... Manchester United clinches Champions League berth ...
Ex-USC AD Mike Bohn's dirty laundry is being aired out [Yahoo Sports]
Seven NFL teams who could make playoffs in 2023 [CBS Sports]
The oral history of "The Americans" finale [The Ringer]
Paddy Considine details playing Viserys on House of the Dragon [Variety]
Tina Turner did nothing nice and easy [Defector]
Jon Hamm reacts to Joe Mazzulla's obsession with The Town [The Big Lead]
Jason Sudeikis took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The first official trailer for Barbie.
Latest trailer for No Hard Feelings.
The Weeknd-- "Double Fantasy" (feat. Future"