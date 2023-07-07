Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld Is Dating Josh Allen; Corbin Carroll Injures Shoulder; Dejounte Murray Gets Extension
FDA grants full approval to new Alzheimer's drug ... U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine ... California's historic snowfall stresses state water systems ... Threads saw tens of millions of signups within hours of launch ... Hot jobs market expected from Friday labor report ... Ukraine expects NATO invitation ... U.S oil boom blunts OPEC's pricing power ... Wagner mystery deepens in Russia ... Hailee Steinfeld is dating Josh Allen ... Taylor Swift released another re-recorded song ... SAG-AFTRA prepares for a strike ... Dejounte Murray gets four-year, $120 million deal ... Team USA reveals FIBA World Cup squad ... Five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing commits to Arizona ... Corbin Carroll exits game with shoulder injury ... Dodgers' Daniel Hudson has MCL sprain ... Victor Wembanyama's reportedly security team slapped Britney Spears ...
Lewis Capaldi braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
A very cool look at how SNY produced Francisco Alvarez's huge home run Wednesday night.
A behind the scenes clip from Oppenheimer.
Daft Punk -- "Get Lucky" (ft. Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers)