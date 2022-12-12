Roundup: Artemis 1 Splashes Down; Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Birthday; Mike Leach Hospitalized
Storms dump snow and rain across the U.S. ... Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon ... Artemis 1 returned to Earth with a splashdown ... Stock futures down heading into Monday ... Behind the right-wing plot to overthrow the German government ... Explaining the "White Lotus" Season 2 finale ... Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her birthday ... "Black Panther 2" won the box office again ... "Avatar 4" script got zero studio notes ... Gio Reyna was almost kicked off the U.S. World Cup team ... Mike Leach hospitalized with health issue ... Russell Wilson concussed in loss to the Chiefs ... Eagles clinch playoff spot with big win over the Giants ... Deebo Samuel carted off with ankle injury ... Every NFC East teams are in the playoff hunt ... Joel Embiid topped 50 points again ... A mystery team is after Carlos Rodon ...
NFL Week 14 grades [CBS Sports]
Updated NFL playoff picture [The Athletic]
The Lions are hot at the right time [Sports Illustrated]
The Texans exposed the Cowboys' biggest issues [Yahoo Sports]
The best performances of 2022 [The Ringer]
The woman who made online dating into a science [The Atlantic]
Tremendous talents.
The best sketch from Steve Martin and Martin Short's episode of SNL this weekend.
James McAvoy breaks down his most iconic characters (Part I).
Foo Fighters -- "Everlong"