Guy Named Beer Hits Walk-Off Homer on National Beer Day
The industrial complex of National X Day is out of control, to the point it seems like corporations are just inventing new ones to see how far they can push the bit and how much they can line their pockets. Every once in a while, though, a worthwhile one emerges. Like National Beer Day, which was yesterday — just in time for Opening Day. And the first day of the Masters. What a time to be alive and of legal drinking age.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Seth Beer capitalized on a the once-a-year opportunity by walking up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against San Diego and launching a game-winning homer over the fence.
What are the odds? Probably pretty slim. The Padres should have pitched around him and faced Drew Ellis. There are no National Ellis Days. Yet.