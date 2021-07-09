Guy Fieri Relies Too Heavily On Mid-Range Jumpers
Guy Fieri is a big basketball fan and has been courtside for a few Phoenix Suns playoff games this postseason. Following the Suns' win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals last night, Fieri stuck around rather than sit in traffic and was able to get on the court to work on his game. He looked about as good as the non-Giannis Milwaukee Bucks, missing jumper after jumper.
Eventually, someone else got a shot and buried a three. Presumably that's Fieri's son, Hunter, who was playing the part of the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks might consider giving him Jeff Teague's minutes in Game 3.
Seriously though, Game 3 isn't until Sunday so there's plenty of time for him to learn the Bucks' offense, which felt like a bunch of missed threes in-between Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks.