Gus Johnson Admits He Doesn't Know What An Over-Under Is
Gus Johnson is making a celebrity appearance calling the NBA Playoffs tonight for Turner, which is surely delighting a huge swath desperate for his unique brand of excitement against the backdrop of a professional game. The spot start allowed the public to discover a somewhat surprising fact about the longtime announcer: that he is a gambling neophyte. Here he is admitting that the concept of an over-under was not one he was familiar with prior to this evening and Sixers-Raptors.
Thankfully, Greg Anthony and his UNLV education was on hand to provide the assist.
There are probably a lot of people out there who wish they could go back to a time where they never sweated out a single total. Perhaps Johnson is on to something being blissfully ignorant. Of course, if he's interested, there are no shortage of sites willing to give him a risk-free bet or three.