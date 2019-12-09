Gus Johnson Gave His Signed Game Notes to J.K. Dobbins By Kyle Koster | Dec 09 2019

Gus Johnson called several Ohio State games as a result of Fox's Big Noon Saturday initiative. The final one came Saturday night in Indianapolis as the Buckeyes overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to bury Wisconsin in the second half and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

That reward for a regular season well-lived would be enough. But running back J.K. Dobbins got a little icing on the cake when Johnson made his way down to field level with a unique gift -- his signed game notes from the season.

A gift from the GOAT



Gus Johnson gives @JKDobbins22 his signed game notes from the season ?? pic.twitter.com/1x6prJHcBh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 8, 2019

Look, it's a nice sentiment and this time of year, the thought is what counts. But that doesn't make it any less funny to imagine Dobbins balancing this unwieldy board as he carries stuff back to his Columbus apartment and deciding which local framing shop he was going to take it to for proper presentation.

This is clearly reminiscent of Jim Nantz's annual tie giveaway tradition. It should be noted that the CBS broadcaster never intended that impromptu gift to be public, whereas Fox just tweeted this one out.

So there you have it. There are two ways to get your hands on game notes: One, work hard enough to get a job at a website that covers this type of stuff and just ask, or two, be the Big Ten's most exceptional running back. One seems a bit easier than the other.