Gui Khury Wins X Games Gold at 12-Years Old by Landing a 1080 in Front of Tony Hawk

53-year-old @tonyhawk, skating at #XGames for the first time since 2003.



The parallels between Hawk and Gui Khury: 22 years ago at X Games SF 1999, Hawk became the first to land a 900 on a vert ramp. Hawk did this 9 years before Khury was born (December 18, 2008). pic.twitter.com/NrZs5vzF80