Roundup: ; 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to Open Big; Bucks Fire Mike Budenholzer; Warriors Blow out Lakers
Alabama baseball coach fired for links to bettor ... Ed Sheeran won his copyright case ... Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy ... Russia is facing serious munitions shortfalls ... Apple's earnings were better than expected ...Regional bank shares tanked again ... GOP donor paid for Clarence Thomas' relative's tuition ... North Carolina Republicans pass 12-week abortion ban ... Studios break silence on WGA strike ... Amber Heard quit Hollywood ... "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" set to open big ... Chris Pratt would continue playing Star-Lord if asked ... Hunter Dickinson is transferring to Kansas ... The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer ... Giants give Dexter Lawrence $90 million extension ...
Top 10 NFL impact rookies [CBS Sports]
Five key numbers that explain where the Celtics-Sixers series is headed [The Ringer]
The drama that has clouded Kentucky Derby week [Sports Illustrated]
Stephen Curry and the Warriors were brilliant in Game 2 [Yahoo Sports]
A country governed by fear [The Atlantic]
The drone in the Celtics-Sixers game was terrible [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Warriors blowout win over the Lakers in Game 2.
Trailer for new HBO documentary Bama Rush.
Conan O'Brien's writers' strike monologue from January 2008.
Weezer -- "Weekend Woman"