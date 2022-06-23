Guardians Broadcaster Tom Hamilton Calls Twins Miguel Sano 'Fat'
On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians faced the Minnesota Twins in an afternoon contest. During the game, Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton let loose with his opinion on Twins first baseman Miguel Sano. He didn't sugarcoat it, calling the 29-year-old "fat."
Enjoy:
For the record, Sano is actually injured, not just "fat." He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee back in early May. On top of that, he lost 25 pounds in the offseason. While to some that would seem like throwing a deck chair off the Titanic, I for one applaud Sano's hard work. Unfortunately, his eighth MLB season barely got off the ground before his injury as he played in just 17 games before being sidelined. Sano is expected to return this season.
Hamilton has been the Guardians' radio play-by-play man since 1990. That's a hell of a run. Maybe he should have checked the handy injury report in front of him before making that comment though.