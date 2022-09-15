Guard Faints As Queen Elizabeth Lies in State a Few Feet Away
There was a crazy moment on Wednesday as Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state at Westminster Hall. A guard of the contingent standing near her body fainted and hit the floor hard, as gasps could be heard in the room.
Here's video:
Here's another look:
And some stills:
Oh lord, he is never going to live that down. Biggest moment of his life and he flopped like Chris Paul in a playoff game.
Here's hoping the poor guy is OK. The BBC suspended live footage of the vigil after that incident and that was definitely the right decision.
This is a reminder kids, never lock your knees when you're standing for long periods of time.