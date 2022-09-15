The Big Lead
Internet

Guard Faints As Queen Elizabeth Lies in State a Few Feet Away

Ryan Phillips
facebooktwitter

There was a crazy moment on Wednesday as Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state at Westminster Hall. A guard of the contingent standing near her body fainted and hit the floor hard, as gasps could be heard in the room.

Here's video:

Here's another look:

And some stills:

Oh lord, he is never going to live that down. Biggest moment of his life and he flopped like Chris Paul in a playoff game.

Here's hoping the poor guy is OK. The BBC suspended live footage of the vigil after that incident and that was definitely the right decision.

This is a reminder kids, never lock your knees when you're standing for long periods of time.

facebooktwitter