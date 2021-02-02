Groundhog Proclaims Six More Weeks Of Winter, But I Say We Fight It
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 2, 2021, 9:21 AM EST
Pnxsutawney Phil was dragged from his home this morning and set on top of a giant padded tree stump. He was told he looked beautiful. And then he saw his shadow on a very snowy Pennsylvania morning. Then a man in a stovepipe read a prepared remark from the rodent. It was rather loquacious for an animal, but it really added some pomp and circumstance to the event as he proclaimed there would be six more weeks of winter.
We need to fight this.
I know I didn't ask for six more weeks of winter. Did you ask for six more weeks of winter? I can't believe this is the people's will. Look, the Pennsylvania courts have been worn down over the last few months and I think we have a great chance to get this overturned. And then it's just six short weeks until Summer. That sounds more like it.