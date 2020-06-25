Gregg Williams Sides With Jamal Adams Over Jets Front Office in Contract Dispute
By Liam McKeone | Jun 25 2020
Each day appears to bring more tidings of bad news within the New York Jets. Thursday was no different. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was asked about Jamal Adams' contract dispute with the team, and did not side with the people who send him his paychecks.
That is not exactly an ideal response if you're head coach Adam Gase or general manager Joe Douglas. It's also a little bit of a slant on the situation, since Adams wants a new contract and the Jets aren't "messing" with his current one. They just don't want to pay him more than they have to with two years left on his current deal, which is either smart or dumb depending on how much you value a safety.
This comes a day after reports leaked that Adams' biggest issue is with Gase. Gase has a bit of a history antagonizing his players. Adams is the best player they have on the roster, and wants out at least in part because he and other players don't respect Gase.
Williams' response could be another indicator of cracks showing in the Jets' foundation, especially after Gase fired one of his more popular coworkers earlier this offseason. Or Adams will get a fat new deal and put all of this in the rearview. Either way, hard to feel good about where Gase has this team for Jets fans.