Gregg Popovich Remained Stoic As the Spurs Eliminated the Mavericks
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not one for grand displays of emotion, so it’s no surprise he took his team’s Game 7 throttling of the Dallas Mavericks in stride. But his commitment to the stone face is still impressive. Watch his reactions as his two star players, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan, exited the game to rousing celebratory applause.
Sure, his team was enjoying a 30-point advantage at the time, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to get all silly with smiles.
RELATED: Manu Ginobili Applied Chapstick, Looked Like This
RELATED: Rick Carlisle Received a Technical Foul at the Behest of Michelle Beadle’s Father
RELATED: DeMar Derozan’s Ridiculous Step-Back Three Beats the Buzzer