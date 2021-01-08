Gregg Popovich Slams Donald Trump, Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 7, 2021, 9:41 PM EST
Gregg Popovich addressed the media before Thursday's San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Lakers game. Popovich talked about LeBron James, Donald Trump, race, and of course the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday. You can read his full comments below.
Popovich said that he thought Trump enjoyed the act of insurrection, suggesting there was a "wink and a nod" as the rioters knew they were being allowed to do what they did. And that's why there was no preparation. Pop also had some thoughts on Missouri Senator Josh Hawley who he called "a joke" and worse than Trump.
Of course, Pop did find some kind words for LeBron James.