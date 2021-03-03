Gregg Popovich Rips Texas Governor Greg Abbott
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 2, 2021, 8:25 PM EST
On Tuesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott ended the state's mask mandate and announced all of Texas was 100 percent open despite the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not a fan of the decision and ripped Abbott during press availability Tuesday evening. Pop is never one to keep an opinion to himself and that was no different when talking about Abbott's move. He called the decision "mystifying" and "ignorant."
Here's the full clip:
Popovich was a long-time critic of former president Donald Trump and hasn't held back his disdain for a number of prominent Republicans. Abbott is just the latest.
As of today, more than 44,000 Texans have died of COVID-19 and on Monday, 8,140 new cases were diagnosed.
It seems like Abbott believes his state is out of the woods and Popovich firmly disagrees. I don't expect the 72-year-old head coach to stop giving us his opinion on Abbott's policy choices any time soon.