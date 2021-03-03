Gregg Popovich Rips Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says @GovAbbott decision to lift Texas mask mandate is "mystifying" and "ignorant."



More Pop: "Basically you're saying, 'if you get infected, you die, that's the way it goes. We got to open up,' This is really ridiculous.' #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/sWX0y1t1rO