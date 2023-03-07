Gregg Giannotti Blasts Caller Who Mocked His Mental Health Issues
Gregg Giannotti got fired up on Tuesday when a caller made insensitive remarks about anxiety issues Giannotti has dealt with. He lit up the air on Boomer And Gio on WFAN, absolutely annihilating the caller who called him soft for the mental health issues he's dealt with.
Both clips of what Giannotti said are below. The rant apparently included curses, which forced CBS Sports Network to play music over his comments:
After the second rant, co-host Boomer Esiason got up and left the room. Giannotti appeared to take a shot at him after saying, "Well he can't handle it either. Quite frankly, he doesn't understand mental health to save his life. That's a big problem. It's a big problem."
Esiason returned to his seat after a commercial break and the show continued with no further discussion.