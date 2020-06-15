Greg Whittington Gaining 'Serious' NBA Interest
By Ben Stinar | Jun 15 2020
Greg Whittington, a 27-year-old former Georgetown standout, has serious interest from several NBA teams for the 2020-21 NBA season, his agent Jerry Dianis tells The Big Lead.
The 6'9", 210-pound forward played in the Euro Cup League this season and shot over 52 percent from three while also shooting over 60 percent from two-point range.
The NBA interest he's receiving has come on the heels of reported interest from some of the top teams overseas.
His strong stats led him to receive the Forward of The Year award for the Turkish League. At his size, while also being able to shoot the ball at a high level, he makes sense as a stretch forward in the NBA.
The NBA Draft this season may end up being one of the biggest wild cards in its history. Teams cannot do the same kind of due diligence on prospects due to the global pandemic. Whittington, being 27-years-old and performing well in Europe, might have the edge right now over unknown late-round college prospects.
"Greg Whittington will play 2020-21 in the NBA unless a major EuroLeague team makes a strong offer," Dianis told The Big Lead.
Right now, there is no date in place for the start of NBA Free Agency or the NBA Draft.