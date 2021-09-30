GOP Rep Goes Yard in Congressional Baseball Game, First Real Dinger Since 1997
They played the annual Congressional Baseball Game last night at Nationals Park and it was what it always is: a blessed mess. Watching lawmakers with beer-league talent or worse play on a Major League diamond live on C-SPAN is about as good as it gets. Pat McAfee helpfully provided his own commentary on one of the many ridiculous plays in the Republicans' 13-12 victory as an overall snapshot of what you may have missed.
There were some honest-to-goodness highlights, though, including a fairly historic and legitimate home run off the bat of Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). Ol' Greg got himself a meatball from Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) and blasted it over the left-field fence.
It's the first over-the-fence homer since John Shimkus clanged one off the foul pole back in 1997. Ron Paul hit the first one in history back in 1979.
Steube also started for the GOP, throwing 120 pitches over 5 2/3 innings, He is a lot like Shohei Ohtani if Ohtani also went out to the mound with a hat signed by Donald Trump. Very valuable in daily fantasy.
What stage of capitalism is Americans hoping their representatives perform well so they can have a little cash on hand in case the government runs out of money in a few weeks?