Greg Schiano: Rutgers Will Be No. 1 By Liam McKeone | Dec 15 2019 New Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano | Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Greg Schiano is the new head coach of Rutgers football. He inherits a program in shambles and a team that has been steamrolled by every single real opponent this season. To say the least, he has a lot of work to do.

Schiano, for his part, appears to be quite optimistic about the Herculean task in front of him. Speaking to Rutgers faithful during their Saturday afternoon basketball matchup with Seton Hall, Schiano passionately promised Rutgers will be No. 1.

I think it's safe to assume he doesn't mean next year, but if Rutgers works their way up to the same level as powerhouses like Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama at any point during his eight-year contract, it would be one of the greatest coaching achievements in college football history. The prospect cupboard is completely empty and the reputation of the program is at an all-time low.

It's not like Schiano will say anything other than good things about what he wants to do for the program, but it appears he has no issue with setting the expectations sky-high.