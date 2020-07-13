Greg Olsen Signs With Fox Sports, Finding a Perfect Fit For His Future
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 13 2020
Greg Olsen has finally found a broadcast home for when his NFL career eventually ends. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand is reporting Olsen has signed a deal to be Fox Sports' No. 2 game analyst and work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when he finally decides to retire from the league. It's a great deal for both sides.
The 35-year-old Olsen was close to retirement last year but opted to keep playing. He'll be catching passes from Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 on a one-year, $7 million deal. Once he's finally done, he has his future secured.
This has been coming for a long time as Olsen did great work in Fox's booth during a bye week in 2019, then worked XFL games alongside Burkhardt. Like Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, Olsen has been sought-after by networks for a while. He has an obvious path towards a long career in the booth. And now, like Brees, he's now signed a deal that will start once he is done on the field.
With Charles Davis leaving Fox for CBS, the No. 2 analyst spot was open. It's now filled for the future, but for now Marchand says Fox will temporarily pair Daryl Johnston with Burkhardt until Olsen is available.
If he's getting the No. 2 slot before he's been a full-time broadcaster, it's a safe bet Fox believes Olsen can eventually supplant Troy Aikman as its top analyst.
Olsen has a perfect transition plan for whenever he's finally ready to give up his NFL career. Fox and many others believe he's destined to be a star in the booth. This is a perfect fit for both sides.