Greg Oden Arrested For Suspected Battery, Mugshot Has Ohio State Shirt By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 13 2019

#BREAKING: Mugshot of Greg Oden. Arrested in Lawrence on battery charges. Details expected today - stay with @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/LYDbGpj3qi — Matt McCutcheon (@matt_mccutcheon) August 7, 2014

Greg Oden has been arrested on suspicion of battery in Lawrence, Indiana according to multiple media reports. Police took him in to custody at 5 am this morning. Details have not emerged yet. The mugshot has.

[UPDATE: Oden, according to police, was “calm, apologetic, and cooperative.” He got into an argument with his former girlfriend. Via Fox 59:

When they arrived, they found a woman lying down with blood on her face. They encountered a witness who was yelling and crying. The witness identified herself as the victim’s best friend.

“He punched her in the face, my hand hurts and I just want to go home,” the woman told police, according to the incident report.

The officer noticed “blood, swelling to the nose, lacerations to the forehead and nose area” of the victim’s face. Police also saw blood on the sofa and floor. A flower pot was also knocked over during the disturbance.

The victim refused medical treatment, and told police “she fell but was unable to advise when and where.” Police described her as uncooperative in the report.

“Things got out of control and I started to go after the victim,” police quoted Oden in the report. He said the relative and witness tried to hold him back, but he swung his arms trying to break free and punched the victim.

“I was wrong and I know what has to happen,” Oden told officers. He said he and the woman had dated for approximately two years and broke up about two months ago.

Oden played high school basketball at Lawrence North.