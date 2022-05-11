Greg Norman Tries to Excuse Saudi Killing of Jamal Khashoggi
Apparently everyone who associates themselves with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series loses their damn mind. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, is just the latest as he attempted to excuse the murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by saying, "We all make mistakes."
Norman's full quote when asked about Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ordering Khashoggi's murder, was as follows:
"We've all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward."
Holy sh*t.
Yes, who among us hasn't killed and torn another human being apart using a bone saw. I mean, as long as you admit to it, ask forgiveness and suffer the consequences, all is well, right? What's that? Oh. So bin Salman hasn't admitted guilt? And has suffered precisely zero consequences for ordering the murder of a journalist who criticized him? I see.
Norman tossing aside Khashoggi's murder as if it was a casual mistake is absolutely insane. This follows Phil Mickelson's horrific comments that essentially compared the Saudis murdering Khashoggi to the PGA Tour's rules, and Sergio Garcia's on-course meltdown last week.
No one tied to the Super Golf League is helping their case and have only succeeded in making themselves look worse.